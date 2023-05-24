The music of ELO celebrated on Julianna Hatfield covers album

The music of Electric Light Orchestra is going to be the subject of a new album by '90s rocker Julianna Hatfield.

Hatfield, best known for her 1993 hit song "My Sister," is set to drop the all-ELO covers album, titled Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, on November 17.

"Overall, I stuck pretty close to the originals' structures while figuring out new ways to express or reference the unique and beloved ELO string arrangements," Hatfield says. "An orchestra would have been difficult or impossible for me to manage to record, nor did I think there was any point in trying to copy those parts as they originally were. Why not try to reimagine them within my zone of limitations?"

The album features covers of such ELO tunes as "Strange Magic" and the just-released "Don't Bring Me Down."

Hatfield has previously released full covers albums of The Police and Olivia Newton-John. Her most recent original record is 2021's Blood.

