Music Emmy nods include Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh, docs about Bono, Sly Stone, The Beatles

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, with Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh earning a nod, along with projects about Sly Stone, The Beatles and Bono.

Mothersbaugh, a founding member of Devo, earned a nomination for outstanding original main title theme music for his work on Netflix's The Residence. Although he's made music for TV for years, this is his first Emmy nomination.

Also nominated is the Hulu Sly Stone documentary Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), directed by Amir "Questlove" Thompson, which was recognized in the outstanding documentary non-fiction category. Questlove also earned a nod for outstanding direction for a documentary/non-fiction program for Ladies and Gentleman…50 years of SNL Music, which charted the history of musical guests on the NBC late-night comedy show.

And several musical projects were nominated in technical categories, including the Disney+ doc Beatles '64, Bono's Apple TV+ documentary Bono: Stories of Surrender, the CBS special An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, ABC's 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction special and SNL50: the Homecoming Concert.

One rocker who didn't get an Emmy nod was Bruce Springsteen, although he was eligible for his Hulu documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. That continues to leave The Boss one award shy of an EGOT, as he's already won 20 Grammys, an Oscar and an honorary Tony Award.

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will air Sept. 14 live on CBS. The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

