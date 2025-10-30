Music of the Grateful Dead soundtracks new movie 'Mountains on the Moon'

(L-R) John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead & Company, and Honorees Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of Dead & Company and of the Grateful Dead perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The music of the Grateful Dead is featured in an upcoming movie from pro skier and artist Chris Benchetler.

Mountains of the Moon, which opens in select theaters Nov. 14, is described as a film that "explores the unseen connections between sport, life, music, and the living earth—set to the timeless tunes of the Grateful Dead."

The film was shot entirely at night and contains footage of oceans, mountains, rivers and more. It features athletes, adventurers and others “navigating through the natural world.”

"Mountains of the Moon is an artistic journey where light became my paintbrush and the Earth our canvas," Benchetler says. "By breaking free of the sun's constraints, we were able to sculpt emotion, energy, and movement, juxtaposed into the landscape — layering sport, art, music, and nature to create something that speaks beyond words and more into feeling."

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart appears in the film, drumming on top of a snow sculpture on Mammoth Mountain in California.

"The music of the Grateful Dead has always been about exploration – of sound, spirit, and the unknown," says Hart. "Mountains of the Moon taps into that same energy, pushing creative boundaries to illuminate the deep connection between art, nature, and human expression. It was an honor to contribute to this visionary project and help bring its rhythm to life."

Benchetler's Mountains on the Moon project also includes a book of photographs and paintings, as well as a gallery installation that opens in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. More info can be found at chrisbenchetler.com.

