Music of Paul Simon to be celebrated at pre-Grammy event

The music of Paul Simon will be celebrated in Los Angeles this week.

Variety reports that the annual Americana Music Association pre-Grammys event will be a salute to Simon, featuring performances by Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell with 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden, Allison Russell, Brandy Clark, Rufus Wainwright, Marcus King, Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor and more.

The event is taking place Saturday, February 3, one night before the Grammys, at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday, January 30, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Americana salute comes just two years after the Grammys paid tribute to Simon with Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, which took place in LA and aired on CBS. It featured performances by such artists as Sting, Dave Matthews, Stevie Wonder, Garth Brooks, Bonnie Raitt and more.

