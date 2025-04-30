Musical featuring songs from Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones & more to open in New York this summer

A musical featuring over 20 classic rock tunes is set to open in New York in July.

Rolling Thunder, described as "part rock concert, part documentary," tells the stories of soldiers during the Vietnam War and the protest movement spawned by it.

The show, which originated in Australia, is filled with songs from the '60s and '70s. It includes Bob Dylan's "A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall" and "All Along The Watchtower," as well as The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter," Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Waters" and The Animals' "We Gotta Get Out Of This Place."

"Rolling Thunder has been a labor of love for many years and salutes Vietnam and contemporary veterans," the show's producer Rebecca Blake shares. "It is bursting with energy and passion and has the invigorating atmosphere and feel of a rock concert. It also has tremendous energy and heart."

The musical will begin a limited engagement off-Broadway at the New World Stages theater starting July 10, with opening night set for July 24. Tickets are on sale now.

