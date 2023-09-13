Musicians to celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s 'Nebraska'

Bruce Springsteen's classic solo album Nebraska is being celebrated with a special show in Nashville.

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska: Celebrating A Rough Masterpiece will take place Tuesday, September 19, at Analog at the Hutton and will be part of Americanafest, which is happening in Nashville September 19-23.

The event will be taped for PBS' Recorded Live at Analog series, which will debut in 2024. It will be hosted by Warren Zanes, who wrote the recently released book about the album, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett, The Lumineers, Lucinda Williams and Noah Kahan are confirmed to perform songs from the album.

Released September 30, 1982, Nebraska featured such classic Springsteen tunes as "Atlantic City," "Reason to Believe" and "Johnny 99." It was a critical darling and a top 10 hit for The Boss, and has been included on several lists of the greatest albums of all time.

