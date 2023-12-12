Nandi Bushell drums along to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” after hearing it for first time

Foo Fighters Perform At The Forum Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF)

By Josh Johnson

After beating Dave Grohl in a drum-off, Nandi Bushell has added another accomplishment to her young career.

In a new video for YouTube channel Drumeo's ongoing series, the musical prodigy plays drums along with Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It," despite never hearing the song before, just like Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith recently did with Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill."

For her rendition, Bushell delivers a typically exuberant performance previously seen in covers of Foo Fighters, Nirvana and Rage Against the Machine that have gone viral over the past few years. She also adds a healthy dose of cowbell to the track, which, as Christopher Walken will tell you, is always welcome.

Bushell made headlines in 2020 thanks to the aforementioned drum battle with Grohl, which ultimately led to the "Everlong" rocker admitting defeat after several back-and-forths. That led to Bushell performing with Foo Fighters during a 2021 concert. She also played with them during the 2022 Taylor Hawkins London tribute concert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

