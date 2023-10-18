10 most interesting players in the West & Shea Serrano joins the show | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

After doing their 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference last week, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back to give you their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference this week. Later, Dan Devine interviews Shea Serrano and makes a big announcement.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine run through their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

Will Chris Paul fit in with the Golden State Warriors? Will Zion Williamson find a way to stay healthy? Will Peyton Watson live up to the hype? Will Chet Holmgren be the thing that finally vaults the Thunder into the playoffs? There are a lot of questions surrounding these guys, and that’s what makes them interesting!

Later, Shea Serrano from the Six Trophies podcast joins the show and talks with Dan Devine about what it's like to be a San Antonio Spurs fan after the team landed Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, as well as which all-time NBA player he wished he could transport into the modern day NBA.

Finally, Dan has a big announcement to make about his new podcast, Devine Intervention. He does his best to explain the premise of the show and Jake promises to listen.

