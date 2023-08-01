2023 draft season blueprint & what to make of the Jonathan Taylor situation

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

August 1st is finally here and it's time to finally kick off the 2023 fantasy football season in earnest! Matt Harmon kicks off the month with Dalton Del Don, announcing a couple big changes to the podcast, starting with the most important: we're now the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show. Matt starts off the episode explaining the reason for the big changes and how we'll see some familiar faces later on in the summer.

Moving onto news, Matt & Dalton dive into a bevy of huge stories that have been dominating the wires since the start of training camps: the curious case of Jonathan Taylor's trade request out of Indianapolis, Dalvin Cook's interest in joining the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers stepping in to defend Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett after Broncos HC Sean Payton's inflammatory comments, Joe Burrow's calf injury, a key injury in the Dolphins secondary & double trouble for the Seattle Seahawks backfield.

In the second half of the episode, Matt explains his drafting blueprint for the upcoming fantasy season. He and Dalton discuss sticking to a plan with either drafting your QB early, in middle rounds or late, the five different team "ecosystems" they love, whether to build your team for a hot start or a strong finish, why 2023 is the year of rookies & they each list off a set of their guys.

4:30 - Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's trade request

12:40 - Jets host a visit for Dalvin Cook

17:00 - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers claps back at Broncos HC Sean Payton

21:55 - Worried about Joe Burrow & Bengals pass-catchers after calf strain?

24:20 - Jalen Ramsey's injury & are Dolphins primed for a let-down season?

26:55 - Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker & Zach Charbonnet in injury trouble

29:10 - Quick hit news: Tim Patrick & Zack Moss injuries, Sony Michel retires & no Kyler Murray timetable

33:45 - Matt Harmon's 2023 draft blueprint

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts