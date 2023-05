2023 Fantasy Football WR draft rankings

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a penalty during the first quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was an absolute revelation in the 2022 season. The then-23-year-old led the NFL in receiving yards, catches and targets, finishing at the top of the fantasy wide receiver leaderboard. In fact, the one "blemish" on his season is that he scored just eight touchdowns; seven receivers scored more than he did.

Imagine how good he'll be in 2023 when a little positive touchdown regression (hopefully) hits him. The addition of talented rookie Jordan Addison as Jefferson's running mate in Minnesota should only free him up to do more damage on the field.

So, you have to wonder, will Jefferson double up on No. 1 wide receiver seasons? Or will another wide receiver supplant him in 2023? Maybe it'll be Cooper Kupp, an obvious bounce-back candidate after he suffered a season-ending injury. Maybe it'll be Davante Adams or Stefon Diggs, two elite, veteran target hogs?

The wide receiver position is as loaded as ever for 2023. Our fantasy analysts can help you dominate it in your drafts with their positional rankings — check 'em out below:

