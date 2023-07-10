2023 MLB All-Star Game: Yankees' Gerrit Cole, D-backs' Zac Gallen named starting pitchers, full lineups announced

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be established ace vs. emerging ace, at least to start. New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole will take the ball for the American League, while the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen toes the rubber for the National League.

Cole, 32 and a six-time All-Star, is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA in his fourth season with the Yankees. In announcing Cole as the starter, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker — the AL skipper based on last year’s World Series — said it was about time Cole started the Midsummer Classic, noting his willingness to take the ball.

Gallen, 27, is heading into his first All-Star Game. The fifth-place finisher in last year’s NL Cy Young voting and a strong contender to win this season’s, Gallen has been one of baseball’s best pitchers for the past two seasons. This year, he has an MLB-best 11 wins and a 3.04 ERA as the ace of a D-backs team that enters the break tied atop the NL West.

“The numbers are incredible,” said NL manager Rob Thomson, the Philadelphia Phillies skipper. “He’s had a great year.”

The managers also laid out their starting lineups for Tuesday night’s game. Of note, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will bat, slotting in to the No. 2 spot, despite leaving his last start on the mound with a blister. The Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays is starting in center field for the AL, a spot that might have been occupied by injured Aaron Judge.

Here’s the NL batting order:

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Mookie Betts, CF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Sean Murphy, C

Corbin Carroll, LF

Orlando Arcia, SS

And here’s the AL batting order:

Marcus Semien, 2B

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Randy Arozarena, LF

Corey Seager, SS

Yandy Díaz, 1B

Adolís Garcia, RF

Austin Hays, CF

Josh Jung, 3B

Jonah Heim, C

The All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It will be broadcast by FOX.