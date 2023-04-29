2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Rounds 4-7

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) reacts during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft are in the books.

Will Levis' slide ended with Tennessee. The Steelers had a family reunion. The Packers picked a bunch of weapons ... and possibly trolled Aaron Rodgers in the process. The Russell Wilson trade saw its final pick made. The Lions drafted Hendon Hooker. Jason McCourty cut an epic promo where he dissed everything from the Chiefs to Kansas City barbecue.

Now all eyes turn toward Saturday, where Rounds 4-7 will take place from Kansas City.

There's still a wealth of intriguing prospects available, including Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, who had a first-round grade from us. Here they are, with their spot in our top 100 rankings:

27. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (R-Sophomore, 6-2, 207 lbs)

51. Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson (Junior, 6-2, 198 lbs)

52. Northwestern EDGE Ade Adebawore (Senior, 6-2, 282 lbs)

55. Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (Senior, 6-8, 374 lbs)

60. Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry (R-Senior, 6-3 1/2, 198 lbs)

61. Georgia S Christopher Smith (Senior, 5-11, 192 lbs)

63. Ohio State IOL Luke Wypler (R-Sophomore, 6-3, 303 lbs)

64. Utah CB Clark Phillips (Junior, 5-9, 184 lbs)

75. Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi (Senior, 6-2 1/2, 309 lbs)

76. N.C. State G Chandler Zavala (R-Senior, 6-3, 322 lbs)

83. Syracuse RB Sean Tucker (Junior, 5-9, 207 lbs)

87. Stanford QB Tanner McKee (R-Sophomore, 6-6, 231 lbs)

89. Texas RB Roschon Johnson (Senior, 6-0, 219 lbs)

90. BYU WR Puka Nacua (Senior, 6-2, 201 lbs)

91. Florida State DB Jammie Robinson (Senior, 5-11, 191 lbs)

92. Georgia EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (Senior, 6-4, 247 lbs)

94. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Senior, 6-2, 203 lbs)

95. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o (Senior, 6-1, 227 lbs)

96. Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks (Senior, 6-1, 206 lbs)

97. Oregon LB Noah Sewell (Junior, 6-1 1/2, 246 lbs)

98. Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan (R-Senior, 6-6, 306 lbs)

99. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte (Junior, 5-11, 195 lbs)

100. Army LB Andre Carter II (Senior, 6-6 1/2, 256 lbs)