2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Rounds 2 and 3

Boston College v Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 19: Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dives just short of the touchdown in the first half against Josh DeBerry #21 of the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium on November 19, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks go in the top four — and then no more. There was also a late run on wide receivers, and a bunch more Georgia and Alabama players selected to the pros.

There are still plenty of top talents left on our big board. Here they are, with their spot in the top 100 rankings:

10. Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (Junior, 6-4 1/2, 249 lbs)

17. Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence (Senior, 6-5, 330 lbs)

19. Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz (R-Senior, 6-3 1/2, 301 lbs)

20. Georgia TE Darnell Washington (Junior, 6-7, 264 lbs)

21. Kentucky QB Will Levis (Senior, 6-4, 229 lbs)

24. Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton (Senior, 6-4, 309 lbs)

25. Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (R-Junior, 6-2 1/2, 193 lbs)

26. Alabama CB/S Brian Branch (Junior, 6-0, 190 lbs)

27. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (R-Sophomore, 6-2, 207 lbs)

28. TCU C Steve Avila (R-Senior, 6-3 1/2, 332 lbs)

34. Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (Junior, 6-4, 235 lbs)

36. Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (Senior, 6-6, 253 lbs)

38. Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann (R-Junior, 6-6, 313 lbs)

40. North Dakota OL Cody Mauch (R-Senior, 6-5, 302 lbs)

43. Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (R-Junior, 5-10, 201 lbs)

44. Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron (Senior, 6-5, 318 lbs)

45. South Carolina CB Cam Smith (R-Junior, 6-1, 180 lbs)

46. Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (Junior, 6-0, 176 lbs)

47. Florida DT Gervon Dexter (Junior, 6-6, 310 lbs)

48. Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey (R-Junior, 6-5, 264 lbs)

49. LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari (Junior, 6-2, 248 lbs)

50. Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (Senior, 6-3, 245 lbs)

51. Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson (Junior, 6-2, 198 lbs)

52. Northwestern EDGE Ade Adebawore (Senior, 6-2, 282 lbs)

53. South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft (R-Junior, 6-5, 254 lbs)

54. Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (Junior, 5-8 1/2, 188 lbs)

55. Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (Senior, 6-8, 374 lbs)

56. Kansas State CB Julius Brents (R-Senior, 6-3, 198 lbs)

57. Michigan CB DJ Turner (R-Junior, 5-11, 178 lbs)

58. TCU RB Kendre Miller (Junior, 5-11, 215 lbs)

59. SMU WR Rashee Rice (Senior, 6-1, 204)

60. Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry (R-Senior, 6-3 1/2, 198 lbs)

61. Georgia S Christopher Smith (Senior, 5-11, 192 lbs)

62. Alabama S Jordan Battle (Senior, 6-1, 209 lbs)

63. Ohio State IOL Luke Wypler (R-Sophomore, 6-3, 303 lbs)

64. Utah CB Clark Phillips (Junior, 5-9, 184 lbs)

65. Houston WR Tank Dell (R-Senior, 5-8, 165 lbs)

66. Baylor DL Siaki Ika (Senior, 6-3, 335 lbs)

68. Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (R-Senior, 6-3, 213 lbs)

69. UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (Senior, 6-0, 214 lbs)

70. North Carolina WR Josh Downs (Junior, 5-9, 171 lbs)

73. Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (Senior, 6-2, 220 lbs)

74. Tennessee EDGE Byron Young (Senior, 6-2, 250 lbs)

75. Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi (Senior, 6-2 1/2, 309 lbs)

76. N.C. State G Chandler Zavala (R-Senior, 6-3, 322 lbs)

77. Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner (Senior, 6-3, 290 lbs)

78. Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker (Senior, 6-5, 251 lbs)

79. Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims (Junior, 5-11, 183 lbs)

80. Illinois CB Sydney Brown (Senior, 5-10, 211 lbs)

81. Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison (Senior, 6-5 1/2, 274 lbs)

82. Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Senior, 6-3, 254 lbs)

83. Syracuse RB Sean Tucker (Junior, 5-9, 207 lbs)

84. Georgia Tech DL Keion White (R-Senior, 6-5, 285 lbs)

85. Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (Junior, 6-2, 235 lbs)

86. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (R-Senior, 6-3, 217 lbs)

87. Stanford QB Tanner McKee (R-Sophomore, 6-6, 231 lbs)

88. USC DL/EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu (Junior, 6-3, 266 lbs)

89. Texas RB Roschon Johnson (Senior, 6-0, 219 lbs)

90. BYU WR Puka Nacua (Senior, 6-2, 201 lbs)

91. Florida State DB Jammie Robinson (Senior, 5-11, 191 lbs)

92. Georgia EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (Senior, 6-4, 247 lbs)

93. Alabama DL Byron Young (Senior, 6-3, 292 lbs)

94. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Senior, 6-2, 203 lbs)

95. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o (Senior, 6-1, 227 lbs)

96. Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks (Senior, 6-1, 206 lbs)

97. Oregon LB Noah Sewell (Junior, 6-1 1/2, 246 lbs)

98. Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan (R-Senior, 6-6, 306 lbs)

99. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte (Junior, 5-11, 195 lbs)

100. Army LB Andre Carter II (Senior, 6-6 1/2, 256 lbs)