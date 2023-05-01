2023 NFL Draft grades: Denver Broncos didn't do much with limited picks

Overall Denver Broncos grade: C

The Broncos didn't have much draft capital after sending their picks all over the place to get to this point. Sanders was a great selection at the beginning of the third round as a potential long-term starter at linebacker. Riley Moss has the traits to develop into a starting cornerback as well. Outside of that, it's hard to see where they got immediate talent that will help them become a team that actually dethrones the Chiefs this season — which should be their goal. It's go time for the Broncos and they need this class to play a big role in their 2023 success.

Favorite pick: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (67th overall)

Sanders is potentially the best linebacker prospect in this class, which says a lot about the class as a whole considering where Sanders was picked. Sanders is a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type of linebacker. He has the athleticism to make some splash plays. He's not a powerhouse athlete, but he's someone who can get on the field early and maybe even be a rookie starter. Getting Sanders about 50 picks after Jack Campbell was selected was a great nab for the Broncos.

Least favorite pick: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma (63rd overall)

Mims isn’t a very well-rounded wide receiver, but he has the speed to threaten defenses deep. Mims is on the smaller size for WRs at 183 pounds, but his explosive ability as an athlete may help him get on the field early as a rookie. Head coach Sean Payton should be able to find a role for him, but it might be a limited one early on.

Full Broncos draft

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. (R2, 63rd overall)

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (R3, 67th)

Iowa CB Riley Moss (R3, 83rd)

Boise State S JL Skinner (R6, 183rd)

Oregon C Alex Forsyth (R7, 257th)