2023 NFL Draft grades: Browns had limited capital, but used it appropriately on Siaki Ika

Overall Cleveland Browns draft grade: C+

It's difficult to draw a lot of value from a draft class that doesn't have many picks. The Browns plugged a couple holes with their third-round selections of Siaki Ika and wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Tillman has work to do as far as his technical development goes coming from Tennessee's offense, but he's a quality athlete and brings size to the Browns wide receivers room. Ika will help the team get a whole lot tougher up front against the run, but likely won't ever be much of a pass rusher. Missouri's Isaiah McGuire is an interesting dice roll at edge. He's raw, but has the athleticism to develop into something.

Favorite pick:Siaki Ika, NT, Baylor (98th overall)

The Browns desperately needed to get better against the run this offseason and this draft pick will go a long way with that. According to analytics expert Ben Baldwin, the Browns ranked dead last in expected points allowed per rush last season (0.045). This draft pick is directly meant to help with that. At 335 pounds, he’s not going to be an impact pass rusher, but the third round is a great spot to take a dominant run defender for the worst run defense in the league. If the Browns are going to have a few smaller players in their front seven, getting a behemoth like Ika will make life easier for them.

Least favorite pick:Dorian Thompson-Robinson (140th overall)

There isn’t too much to dislike about this pick, but perhaps the Browns could have used this selection on someone who could get on the field this season. They didn’t have too many picks in general, so burning one on a backup QB feels unnecessary, but it’s hard to be too fired up about it either way.

Full Browns draft list

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (R3, 74th overall)

Baylor DT Siaki Ika (R3, 98th)

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (R4, 111th)

Missouri edge Isaiah McGuire (R4, 126th)

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (R5,140th)

Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell (R5, 142nd)

Ohio State C Luke Wypler (R6, 190th)