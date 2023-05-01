2023 NFL Draft grades: Limited due to the Tom Brady tampering punishment, the Dolphins still added incredible speed

Overall Miami Dolphins grade: B

There wasn't much damage the Dolphins could do with four picks, having lost their first-rounder thanks to the NFL's Tom Brady tampering investigation, but they did well with their limited resources. They found a potential starting cornerback by taking Cam Smith from South Carolina before adding to their group of lightning-fast playmakers with Devon Achane. The only other picks they had were at the end of the sixth and seventh rounds. Not too much to be upset about here considering how few picks they came into the draft with.

Favorite pick:Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (84th overall)

The Dolphins’ commitment to speed continues with their selection of Achane. He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash and has legitimate skills as a running back. This is the perfect scheme for him as he starts his NFL career and gives head coach Mike McDaniel another speedster to design home run hits for. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Achane would definitely be the fastest 4x100 team in the NFL. It was hard to see where the Dolphins’ offense could get faster, but they managed to do it with this pick.

Least favorite pick: Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (238th overall)

Sorry, Ryan. You didn’t do anything wrong. This draft class was too small to really have a least favorite pick, so Hayes is getting slotted here. Last by association, not by character. And character is what really matters.

Full Dolphins draft

South Carolina CB Cam Smith (R2, 51st overall)

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (R3, 84th)

Stanford TE Elijah Higgins (R6, 197th)

Michigan OT Ryan Hayes (R7, 238th)