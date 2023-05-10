2023 NFL schedule: Jets-Dolphins to play first Black Friday game, Eagles-Giants booked for Christmas

Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hugs Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins on the field after the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Black Friday is more than six months away, but football fans who don't enjoy in-person shopping now know which teams they'll get to watch in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game: the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Thankful for this AFC East showdown in the first ever Black Friday Football game, only on Prime. pic.twitter.com/bVfLm0iKyx — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) May 10, 2023

The game, which is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 24, will feature newly-traded Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who spent a chunk of last season dealing with head injuries. Even though the game is being broadcast on Amazon Prime (which requires a subscription), it will be free for all to stream regardless of subscription status.

The Black Friday game was first announced in October, just a few months into Amazon Prime's first season as the NFL's exclusive Thursday Night Football broadcaster. The NFL has been looking for more holidays to make its own (they broadcast a number of games on Christmas Day 2022, which is traditionally a day for NBA games), and after partnering with Amazon, putting a game on Black Friday — a "holiday" that's exclusively about buying things — was a no-brainer.

The Dolphins are playing in at least one more special game during the 2023 season. The NFL announced Wednesday night that the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will play each other in Germany on Nov. 9.

Eagles-Giants set for Christmas Day

The NFL wants to make Christmas Day a football day, so they're scheduling several games on Dec. 25 just like last year. In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will face off in a rematch of their 2022 NFC Divisional game.

It's extremely likely that the Eagles and Giants will play each other prior to Week 16 (they are divisional rivals, after all), so all the "2022 NFC Divisional playoff rematch" talk will be long done by then. But families that happen to contain both Eagles and Giants fans may want to wrap up all their valuables before anyone comes over on Christmas Day.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.