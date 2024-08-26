2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Points leagues

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets talk during a beak in the action in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Fantasy managers are nothing if not adaptable, able to juggle multiple ideas and strategies and activites at once. We are built to multi-task.

So while you're in the midst of your fantasy football league, why not get an early start on your fantasy basketball draft prep, too?

Fantasy hoops analyst Dan Titus is definitely there with you, and he has unveiled his first set of fantasy basketball draft rankings for points leagues below, headlined by Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Dončić.

No, Dan's No. 1-ranked player in points is not Nikola Jokić 👀

Check out Dan's first batch of draft rankings below to help you get ready to build those championship-winning teams!