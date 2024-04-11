2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 CBs don't feature one particular standout, but it's a good class

With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, let's take a look at each individual position's rankings. Here are the top 10 cornerbacks.

1. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The very first defensive player on my big board, and it’s a former MAC player who takes the honors. Mitchell dominated at Toledo and is more than just the classic height-weight-speed riser. An outstanding athlete with notable production (he had a game with four interceptions and two pick 6s in college), Mitchell knows when to uncoil his spring-like explosiveness and make plays on the ball, with that seek-and-destroy mentality that carries over in run support.

After playing mostly off with eyes on the quarterback in college, his loose hips and ability to stay consistently sticky in man coverage showed up during Senior Bowl practices and his athleticism shined in Indianapolis. Mitchell always looked like the best player on the field at Toledo and it makes a lot more sense after he tested like an upper-tier NFL athlete. He will of course have to adjust with the level jump, but Mitchell has checked every box in the process with vigor and has shutdown potential at the next level.

2. Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Arnold’s role and influence on Alabama’s defense expanded throughout the 2023 season. Whether it was from the outside or in the slot, Arnold loved to challenge wide receivers and was willing to mix up his coverage looks while doing so. His ball skills are also an asset, not just with interceptions but making plays on the ball, which he helps create with his play recognition and very good burst with some Gary Payton-like ball swipes.

Arnold is aggressive and can get burned once in a while, but he can play inside and out and is willing to press wide receivers (and win, as well). His length, twitchiness and feisty style are going to give him plenty of fans throughout the league.

3. Cooper DeJean, Iowa

A top-shelf athlete who has Pro Bowl potential at outside cornerback, slot, safety or punt returner. DeJean is competitive, a strong tackler and loves to press receivers when working on the outside, with clean hands to avoid penalties and the coordination and speed to stay in lockstep. He can rely on his ability to recover a bit too often, but when you have DeJean’s burst, I guess you can get away with it. I would like to see DeJean in a more press-and-man-heavy scheme because his ability to mirror wide receivers without using his hands would be a real asset.

A playmaker no matter where he is on the field, DeJean’s ability to impact the game in a variety of ways will help any defensive back end or special teams unit.

4. Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Long and twitchy, Wiggins already has the starter kit for an NFL outstanding cornerback. Wiggins uses his twitchiness to close space on wide receivers, with an understanding of how to use his hands when looking to make a play on the ball. He constantly hinders vertical routes with his ability to stay in-step with wide receivers.

He is merely fine against the run and lacks size to be a difference-maker in the area, which is concerning at the next level as teams will attack any deficiencies that show up, but he has the ability to work well in man or zone without help, with the length to match up with the longer receivers in the NFL. It will be a sliding scale with how teams want to gauge his coverage ability and lack of size.

5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

McKinstry is a crafty cornerback, one who wins with control and understanding of the position and using his length and intelligence. McKinstry does a nice job of staying within himself and keeping himself near receivers and with the ability to make plays on the ball.

The other side of this is that McKinstry has to be in perfect position because if he makes a misstep, he lacks the ability to consistently recover because of his average long speed and burst. He is not a bad athlete, just one who lacks the suddenness that you would prefer to see. McKinstry’s awareness, technique and willingness as a tackler make him an interesting candidate in a more zone-heavy defense that would let him play more as a “cloud” cornerback in the flat.

6. Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Lassiter isn’t a great athlete and lacks ideal size, but he is a competitive and smart player who sees the game well and is constantly in the right position. He won’t be right for every landing spot, but he can be a positive starter in the right role that allows him to use his smarts and doesn’t ask him to hold up in man coverage all the time.

7. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Rakestraw’s play is infectious. He takes on every blocker like it's an insult and relishes getting man or press coverage assignments, whether it’s inside or outside.

Rakestraw is undersized, weighing in at 183 pounds at the combine, and will still need to channel the energy he brings to the game as his aggressive and handsy style, with lack of overwhelming athleticism, will draw penalties at the next level. His ability to hold his own against different types of wide receivers, with potential to play snaps in the slot, gives Rakestraw a path as a starter. Carlton Davis is bigger, but he is a good comparison at the position for Rakestraw.

8. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Tampa has good size and length, and can play inside or outside. He can match up with bigger receivers and also is a smart player when in zone coverages. He is a unique type of prospect.

9. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Sainristil has below-average size but is a good athlete and smart player who could provide depth and be a possible starter at all five defensive backfield positions and also on special teams. He is willing to play the run and his athleticism and awareness allow him to be a good coverage player. The lack of size limits his ceiling.

10. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Melton is a supreme athlete with solid size who is best right now playing in off coverage. He is a willing tackler in the run game. Melton doesn’t always play to his testing numbers because of his inconsistent technique, but there are tools to mold.