2024 NFL Draft grades: Houston Texans have solid if unspectacular haul

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 2: Kamari Lassiter #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a big stop during the first quarter in the SEC Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Overall Houston Texans grade: B

The Texans didn’t have a first-round pick, but they still grabbed a few quality players, including a starting nickel corner and developmental offensive tackle. Their first four picks have a chance to be immediate contributors, which is all you can ask for without a pick on the first day. It’s not the sexy draft that the Texans had last year when they nabbed C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., but it’s a draft that will help strengthen the team's foundation.

Favorite pick: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (42nd overall)

Lassiter is going to feel right at home playing for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans. Lassiter is a physical corner with elite short-area quickness and strong tackling ability. His lack of long speed will probably leave him to the slot in the NFL, but that’s OK given the emergence of Derek Stingley Jr. as a premier cornerback. Lassiter gives the Texans another young, talented defensive back and is an unusually physical force for a cornerback.

Least favorite pick: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (59th overall)

This pick has a chance to pay off in a massive way down the line but Fisher faces a steep learning curve early in his career. He turned 21 in March and is still physically growing into the type of player he can be down the road. Calling this a bad pick doesn’t feel right, but the floor is a bit lower on Fisher than some other tackles. However, he has the talent to be a huge boom pick for the Texans, even if it’s not right away.

Draft picks

Round 2, Pick 42: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia Round 2, Pick 59: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame Round 3, Pick 78: Calen Bullock, S, USC Round 4, Pick 123: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State Round 6, Pick 188: Jamal Hill, LB, Oregon Round 6, Pick 205: Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville Round 7, Pick 238: Solomon Byrd, DL, USC Round 7, Pick 247: Marcus Harris, DL, Auburn Round 7, Pick 249: LaDarius Henderson, OL, Michigan