2024 Olympics: The best images of celebration from Week 1 of the Paris Games

Legendary ABC broadcaster Jim McKay introduced the TV show "Wide World of Sports" by promising viewers would see "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat." Those sensations and the images that accompany them apply to all sports, but "Wide World of Sports" featured contests beyond the major professional and college sports. More often than not, the show brought Olympic sports to the audience.

Here, the focus will be on "the thrill of victory." Nothing captures the exhilaration of excelling at a chosen sport, the culmination of years of training and sacrifice, than the joy expressed at winning. The exuberation seen when an athlete or group of athletes have achieved the top award in their sports is as pure as we see in sports.

Take a look at the best photos of celebration from the first week of the Paris Olympics.

U.S. women's gymnastics bounces back

Team USA called this "the redemption tour," seeking to win gold after finishing as silver medalist in the Tokyo Games. That goal was accomplished in full, as the gymnasts showed in their celebration.

France rallies for first women's water polo win

France earned its first-ever win in women's water polo, upsetting Italy 9–8 in group play. The team was down 7–6 going into the fourth quarter but rallied with three goals to seize the victory.

Britain's Adam Burgess gets to the medal podium

In the canoe singles final, Great Britain's Adam Burgess won silver. The victory may have been even sweeter for Burgess after he finished 0.16 seconds away from medaling at the Tokyo Games.

Australia women's rugby sevents nearly feels the thrill of victory

Australia lost out on a medal in women's rugby sevens. However, they built a 12–0 lead over Canada before falling 21–12 in the semifinals. That was followed by an upset loss to the United States in the bronze medal match.

USA men's gymnastics triumphant

The U.S. men's gymnastics team hadn't won an Olympic medal since 2008. But the quartet held on to earn bronze, beginning with Paul Juda scoring 13.900 on the pommel horse.

South Korea hits target in women's team archery

South Korea won its 10th consecutive gold medal in women's team archery, besting China in a margin so close that a magnifying glass was required to determine the final result.

Brazil's Jessica Quintano scores in women's handball

In Brazil's second match in women's handball group play, Brazil's Jessica Quintino scored a goal versus France. But the host country eventually won, 26–20.

Nick Itzin wins bronze in men's fencing

After losing to Italy's Filippo Macchi in the semifinal, USA men's fencer Nick Itzin was determined not to lose two matches in a row. He's the first U.S. men's fencer to medal since 2016.

Poland wins first medal in women's epee fencing

Poland won bronze in the women's team epee fencing competition, winning a medal in the event for the first time in the country's history. Aleksandra Jarecka scored the winning touch to put Poland on the podium.

France wins bronze in women's judo

Sarah-Léonie Cysique medaled for her home country in women's judo -57 kg, defeating Georgia's Eteri Lipartelian to win bronze. Cysique won silver at the Tokyo Games.

France defeats Poland in women's epee fencing

France's women's epee fencing team nearly won gold in its home country, but fell to Italy. To compete for gold, however, the team had to beat Poland in the semifinal. Coraline Vitalis shows her exhilaration after the victory.

Egypt's Abdelrahman Hussein Tolba leaps after victory

Egypt's Abdelrahman Hussein Tolba won his first match in men's individual foil, defeating Hungary's Daniel Dosa. His leaping celebration was made to be photographed.

Team Japan exuberant after winning men's team gymnastics gold

China appeared poised to win gold in the men's team gymnastics final. However, Japan capitalized on costly mistakes by the Chinese gymnasts to win its eighth gold medal in the event.

Britain's Nathan Hales sets Olympic record in trap shooting

Great Britain's Nathan Hales performed better than anyone ever had in Olympic trap shooting, hitting 48 of 50 shots to win gold. He now holds the Olympic and world records in the event.

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles is the picture of confidence

Simone Biles is the face of U.S. women's gymnastics, but Jordan Chiles' confident performance on the uneven bars and floor routine was a key part of the team winning gold.

Serbia wins first Olympic medal in air pistol shooting

Serbia's first medal of the Paris Olympics was also its first medal in any shooting competition. Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec won gold on their final two shots.

Slovenia's Andreja Leski wins gold in women's judo

Slovenia's Andreja Leski made her Olympic debut count, winning gold in women's judo -63 kg over Prisca Awiti Alcaraz of Mexico. In the semifinal, she defeated reigning Olympic champion Clarisse Agbegnenou of France.

France's Sara Balzer tearful after winning in women's sabre

If there was any question as to how meaningful winning a medal was for French sabre fencer Sara Balzer, the tears she shed after advancing through the quarterfinals provided an emotional answer. Balzer eventually won silver, losing to teammate Manon Apithy-Brunet.

France dominates women's sabre

As mentioned above, Manon Apithy-Brunet defeated fellow Frenchwoman Sara Balzer to win gold in women's sabre. But camera captured her emotion after she bested South Korea's Choi Se-bin in the semifinals.

Frederick Richard's iconic celebration in men's gymnastics

U.S men's gymnast Frederick Richard might have provided the iconic moment for the United States at the Paris Olympics, landing a perfect dismount from the horizontal bar and taking in the moment as the audience at Barcy Arena erupted in cheers.

Adam Burgess' jubilation recorded for posterity

Great Britain's Adam Burgess will surely be grateful that his moment of joy was so wonderfully captured by photographers after he won silver in canoe slalom singles. Rebounding from the pain of missing the podium by 0.16 seconds at the Tokyo Games was surely meaningful.

A closer look at Aleksandra Jarecka's winning moment for Poland

As shown above, Aleksandra Jarecka scored the winning touch to earn Poland a bronze medal. While the previous photo showed her teammates celebrating with her, Jarecka was also photographed individually in triumph.

Canada advances to gold medal match in women's rugby sevens

Earlier, we saw Australia celebrating after scoring in women's rugby sevens versus Canada. But the Canadians eventually won the semifinal match and here is the team sharing their joy after advancing to the play for gold.

More joy from Poland's Aleksandra Jarecka

Aleksandra Jarecka might be the portrait of triumph at the Paris Olympics, considering how many times she's been featured here. So many memorable images were captured as she clinched a bronze medal for Poland in women's team epee fencing.