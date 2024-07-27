2024 Paris Olympics: Rain postpones Saturday's first skateboarding event, rescheduled for Monday

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Rain did not delay Friday's Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics after initial concerns, though participants, performers and onlookers were soaked. However, weather will disrupt competition as the Games begin on Saturday.

The men's street skateboarding event that was originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Monday due to overnight rain. The women's event is scheduled for Sunday.

The skateboarding competition is held at La Concorde Urban Park, an outdoor venue in Paris. World Skate, skateboarding's governing body, said weather caused the rescheduling.

Workers examined the grounds and found that the street skate course was too slick with water. Additionally, water pooled on the empty seats at the facility.

