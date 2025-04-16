2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase is your No. 1 player

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Not sure about you, but the moment the fantasy football season ends, we're already looking towards the following season's rankings. There's just something about looking at the pool of players that will be available to us the next time we draft, about gauging who will go in which round, that causes a level of excitement and anticipation that few other things can match!

So, it's time — let's take a look at our initial 2025 fantasy football draft rankings — for half-point per reception scoring, which is the Yahoo default.

Two players tend to stick out from last season more than the others. Saquon Barkley, fresh off an incredible inaugural campaign with the Eagles in which he almost broke the single-season rushing record, and All-World receiver Ja'Marr Chase — the projected No. 1 pick in fantasy football drafts.

Check out the full list of players who follow Chase and Barkley below:

Who are you most excited to draft this year?