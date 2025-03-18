2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Alex Condon, F/C, Florida

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) and Florida forward Alex Condon (21) vie for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Summary: High-energy Aussie big with a rugby-tough motor and playmaking flair who also brings defensive versatility and blossoming scoring range.

Comparisons: Isaiah Hartenstein

Strengths

Motor: Condon played rugby growing up in Australia, and it's apparent given he plays his ass off every play the way he runs the floor, fights for loose balls, and battles for boards.

Playmaking: Utilizes ball fakes and no-looks to manipulate defenders, so he's more than just a big who facilitates with basic passes. And with a good handle, he can even put the ball on the floor before firing bounce passes through tight windows.

Interior scoring: He's physical and aggressive inside, showing the ability to absorb contact and finish at the rim off cuts, putbacks or post chances. And with his hustling habits, he always makes himself available for lobs in transition. Lob dunk chances are limited in the college half-court, but he has plenty of leaping ability to make it a regular occurrence at the next level.

Defensive versatility: Condon moves well laterally defending in space, so he could become a key cog in a switch defense. He can also handle rotations to the perimeter, closing out on shooters. And against bigs, he battles with all his might.

Concerns

Jump shot: Indicators for Condon's jump shot potential are mixed. He has good touch near the rim. But he also made just 63.8% of his free throws and 31% of his 3-pointers, and his mechanics are fairly stiff. Given his strong work ethic, he'll certainly maximize whatever his potential allows for. But he needs to prove it.

Size: He's listed as 6-foot-11 but looks a bit shorter, which isn't the end of the world. But it does change the equation for him in terms of how much weight he can add to his current 225-pound frame. Because when it comes time to battle the big boys in the NBA, he will need to get strong like anyone his age does.