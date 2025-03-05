2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) dives into the end zone during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Shifty is how best to describe Devin Neal.

A classic “quicker-than-fast”-type athlete, Neal has just average long speed, but he is a strong runner with good balance and vision.

Neal has a great feel for setting up his blocks and knowing when to plant his foot and accelerate through the hole. He is constantly finding ways to get effective yards and knows how to pace his runs on a variety of run concepts (even being frequently used as a Wildcat QB at Kansas, too).

On passing downs, Neal is a natural pass catcher who knows how to stay friendly to the QB and can get upfield after the catch quickly. He is also a good pass protector already, with both his eyes constantly going to the right assignment and his build, technique and strength allowing him to stonewall blitzers.

Overall, Neal isn’t the sexiest running back in the world, but he’s an overall good player who contributes to winning football in a variety of ways.