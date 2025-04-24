2025 NFL Draft fashion: Ashton Jeanty's Swarovski crystal-studded Crocs steals the show at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: A detailed view of the Crocs of Running Back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Seemingly every year, there is an NFL Draft prospect who hits the red carpet with something worth talking about. In 2025, it was Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

The likely top 10 pick stole the show Thursday with a custom suit and, more importantly, a pair of Swarovski crystal-studded black Crocs. Iconic swing or crime against fashion? We'll let you decide.

Jeanty also told Yahoo Sports he was sporting an American flag and a Haitian flag in honor of his roots. The 21-year-old is coming off a junior season in which he led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards plus 29 touchdowns on the ground, earning him a second-place finish in the Heisman voting.

Elsewhere, some of the loudest suits belonged to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Jalen Milroe's draft fit is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lSZ7mXqZHA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2025

Texas WR Matthew Golden pic.twitter.com/ATZhIxBWXI — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 24, 2025

Colorado Heisman winner Travis Hunter also showed up with his mother and his fiancée, sporting a pink jacket with black shirt, tie and pants.

Travis Hunter pulling up to the draft with his mom and fiancé 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MtdPuQnbky — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2025

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, seen by many as the top full-time defensive player in the draft, had what appeared to be a black tunic and "INCRDBL" chain.

Abdul Carter fit check pic.twitter.com/RaE9AUpeO9 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 24, 2025

Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the prohibitive favorite to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, went much more low-key, with a tan Hugo Boss suit and white T-shirt.

One guy who tried, and somewhat failed, to keep it casual was LSU guard Will Campbell, who was sporting a green pinstriped suit, and a Rolex, and a pair of white sneakers from Louis Vuitton.

"I'm more of a boots, jeans guy" 😂



Will Campbell breaks down his first time wearing Louis Vuitton 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QphozCcaOi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2025

The players weren't the only attendees dressing up either. The Green Bay locals, hosting the draft for the first time in the NFL's smallest market, made sure to represent the Packers in what we might call exotic fashion.

NFL fans went all out for the Draft! These are some of the best outfits there. pic.twitter.com/TmhDXdlGFy — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) April 24, 2025

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay.