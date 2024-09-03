49ers GM John Lynch confident Ricky Pearsall will play this season after shooting: 'He's doing remarkably well'

New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 18: Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Just days after he was shot during an alleged attempted robbery, San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall is back with the team.

And though it’s still early, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is confident that Pearsall will be out on the field shortly to make his debut.

Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday after the incident at San Francisco's Union Square the day before, which resulted in Pearsall taking a bullet to the chest. The bullet didn't hit any vital organs, and Pearsall is now recovering. The 49ers placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list on Monday afternoon, meaning he'll miss at least their first four games of the season.

"By the grace of God, Ricky Pearsall's here with the team and doing really well … We just all feel incredibly blessed," Lynch said on Tuesday, via NBC Sports.

John Lynch's opening remarks on the Ricky Pearsall situation pic.twitter.com/ooUQfxSLg9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 3, 2024

Both Pearsall and the alleged shooter, a 17-year-old, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The teenager is believed to have acted alone, though the incident is still under investigation.

Lynch quickly thanked first responders on Tuesday, one of whom may have saved Pearsall's life after finding him on the scene . Sgt. Joelle Harrell said she immediately used her baseball cap to press against the exit wound in Pearsall's back to try and stop the bleeding, and that Pearsall asked her at one point if he was going to die.

Pearsall eventually walked to the ambulance on his own, and was released from the hospital a day later.

Lynch went down to the hospital to visit Pearsall after the shooting on Saturday, and said that he helped Pearsall even FaceTime into a team party that night from his hospital bed.

Lynch on Pearsall FaceTiming his 49ers teammates from his hospital bed pic.twitter.com/JiWWSHCq2Y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 3, 2024

"It was very sobering," Lynch said. "You never love to get any call with regards to your players where they're in danger or peril, and the earliest calls that I received were extremely scary … It was a tough Saturday."

The 49ers selected Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the draft earlier this summer. He had a career-high 965 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season at Florida.

By placing him on the reserve/non-football injury list, Pearsall won’t be able to make his debut with the team until at least their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct 6. With other minor injuries Pearsall had sustained throughout training camp, Lynch didn’t think it was possible for Pearsall to make it back before then.

While he knows he has a ways to go still before he can do so, Lynch had no doubt that Pearsall could make an impact on the field at some point in 2024.