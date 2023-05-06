49ers sign undrafted receiver after he posted his own highlight video on Twitter

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 East Carolina at Cincinnati CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 11: East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Isaiah Winstead (11) carries the ball during the game against the East Carolina Pirates and the Cincinnati Bearcats on November 11, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A note for all you NFL hopefuls out there: Always have a highlight reel. If former East Carolina University receiver Isaiah Winstead is any indication, it might be the thing that gets you signed.

During his final year at ECU, Winstead hauled in 88 catches for 1,085 yards and 6 six touchdowns. While that performance was impressive, Winstead was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. To make matters worse, Winstead failed to get a camp invite or a undrafted rookie deal following the draft.

He didn't agree with that decision, and decided to post his own highlight reel to Twitter hoping someone from an NFL team would see it and rectify that mistake.

The gambit worked. Days after posting the video, which has been viewed over 4.7 million times, Winstead signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

6’4 210 moving like this. No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season… God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advanced 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/h4WE2hXI3Y — Isaiah Winstead 🧛🏾‍♂️ (@Zayti99y_) April 30, 2023

Sometimes, betting on yourself pays off.

Though the highlight reel got him signed, Winstead will need to prove a lot more if he hopes to make the 49ers' final roster. Undrafted free agents are guaranteed nothing in the NFL, and Winstead will have to outwork a number of more established and higher-drafted players to keep his NFL dream alive.

Then again, Winstead has already defied the odds by getting signed in the first place. And if those highlights really do transfer to the practice field, Winstead will prove 31 NFL teams missed on him.

The 49ers might have too, if not for Winstead's willingness to advertise his skills.