7 Questions about the NBA Playoffs, the Draft, and Trade Rumors + my Kon Knueppel conversation | The Kevin O'Connor Show

KOC has 7 big questions to start the week, and you need to hear them all. For starters, who does Kevin have winning the Eastern Conference Finals and how? Might the Boston Celtics consider trading Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade to the Houston Rockets? Whose NBA Draft stock is rising, and whose is FALLING? It's all on this must-hear Monday episode of the KOC Show.

(0:43) How long until we see Nesmith on Brunson?

(3:10) Will the Knicks create a size advantage?

(5:38) Can KAT have the series of his life?

(7:14) Can Haliburton reach a new level?

(10:14) What changes should the Celtics make?

(18:12) Who are Draft Combine fallers?

(20:08) Who are Draft Combine risers?

(24:06) Kon Knueppel & KOC from the Combine in Chicago

