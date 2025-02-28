76ers' Joel Embiid shut down for remainder of 2024-25 season due to injured left knee

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 07: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks down against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid has been shut down by the Philadelphia 76ers for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, finalizing a decision that seemed inevitable in recent weeks.

The 76ers announced Friday that Embiid will miss the rest of the season to focus on rehabilitating a knee injury. The team said that Embiid has been consulting with specialists and came to the decision after further evaluation.

The treatment plan and timeline are still to be determined. Philadelphia says that Embiid and his specialists will be focusing on Embiid's "long-term health and performance."

Concern over the condition of Embiid's left knee has increased with the seven-time All-Star admitting to reporters on Feb. 20 that the injury isn't allowing him to play to his regular standard.

"The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now. It sucks," he said. "I probably need to fix the problem, and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have trust when you're not yourself."

Following the Sixers' loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 22, in which Embiid sat out for the entire fourth quarter, the team and their star center reportedly decided to consult doctors to explore "alternative options" for addressing the left knee while current treatments, including injections, have been ineffective.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse, who felt that the team was playing better with Guerschon Yabusele in that matchup with the Nets, acknowledged that Embiid was struggling but praised him for trying to play through his limitations.

"He's giving us what he can. Obviously, he's not himself," Nurse said, <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://www.inquirer.com/sixers/joel-embiid-benched-why-nick-nurse-sixers-nets-20250223.html">via the Philadelphia Inquirer</a>. "We all know that he's not certainly the guy we're used to seeing playing at a super-high level. I commend him for giving us what he can."

Embiid missed Philadelphia's Feb. 24 game versus the Chicago Bulls while he and the team consulted with doctors and specialists on imaging results taken of his left knee.