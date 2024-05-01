76ers survive overtime vs. Knicks & Bucks blow out Pacers without Giannis or Dame | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill chats with Producer John about just how good the 1st round of the NBA Playoffs have gone so far.

After talking about how entertaining the games have been, even without the usual star power, Vinnie talks about how Tyrese Maxey maybe saved the Philadelphia 76ers season with his late-game heroics in an overtime win over the New York Knicks. With a bunch of offseason cap space, could Daryl Morey be building another super team?

In a pivotal game 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers came out on top of the Orlando Magic in a game that showed just how valuable Evan Mobley can be, but also made people wonder if his performance was tied to Jarrett Allen missing the game. This is a tough series against two good teams and it might go to 7 games, with the winner facing the Boston Celtics.

Vinnie has a theory about Doc Rivers and it’s why he thought the Milwaukee Bucks would win game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, which they did handily. But what does it mean for the eventual return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard? And will the Pacers regret not taking game 5 more seriously?

Finally, Vince and Producer John preview tonight’s pivotal game 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks, with the series currently tied at 2-2. Luka’s shooting has been concerning, but Kyrie has been electric, and we’ll hit to see if James Harden and Paul George can play again like they did in game 4.

