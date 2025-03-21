Aaron Rodgers reportedly visits Steelers' practice facility, but 'no deal is done or imminent'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers' training facility on Friday, but it not an indication that a contract is about to be signed.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac first reported that Rodgers was spotted at the Steelers' home base, setting off the inkling that a deal could soon be done with the team in need of a starting quarterback.

But any hope that the Rodgers free-agent drama was coming to an end was doused with a bit of cold water by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter, who both reported that the 41-year-old was meeting with Steelers' coaches and an agreement is not imminent.

Sources have cautioned a commitment from Rodgers may not come today, if at all, and he is just visiting with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan. https://t.co/260dA5giml — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 21, 2025

Rodgers' landing spots are dwindling with Wednesday's news that the Minnesota Vikings are all-in on J.J. McCarthy for next season. That would leave the Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans as possible destinations with those teams looking for help at quarterback.

The Steelers did sign a quarterback this offseason, Mason Rudolph, but are looking to fill the starter's role. Justin Fields, who spent last season in Pittsburgh, has moved on to the New York Jets. Russell Wilson remains available and the Steelers remain interested, but he's also met with the Browns and Giants as he looks for his 2025 place of employment.

An offer has reportedly been made to Rodgers by the Steelers, it's just that the veteran quarterback is taking his time to make a decision.

A quick decision would be welcomed by Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who is tired of hearing about the team's quarterback situation and delivered a simple message to Rodgers and other free agents on his podcast this week: "Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't."