Acclaimed sportswriter John Feinstein, author of 'A Season on the Brink,' dies at 68

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Renowned author and columnist John Feinstein has died at the age of 68. Feinstein's brother confirmed his death to the Washington Post, where he was a columnist and worked as a police reporter early in his career.

Most recently, he filed a column for the Post on Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, a day before the Spartans are scheduled to play in the 2025 Big Ten tournament.

Feinstein authored 44 books during his career on virtually every sport, including college basketball, college and pro football, baseball, tennis, golf and the Olympics.

He is perhaps best known for "A Season on the Brink," published in 1986, which chronicled the 1985-86 Indiana University men's basketball team and head coach Bob Knight, providing what is considered the definitive portrayal of the often controversial Knight.

That Indiana team went on to lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament but won the national championship the following season. "A Season on the Brink" was eventually adapted into an ESPN TV film in 2002.

— J.A. Adande (@jadande.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 2:29 PMSimply knowing John Feinstein made me a better college basketball reporter. That's how good he was www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2...[image or embed]

Feinstein's celebrated books include "Hard Courts" (1990), depicting a year on the men's and women's professional tennis tours; "A Good Walk Spoiled" (1995), which followed 17 professional golf players during a year on the PGA Tour; and "A Civil War," (1996) telling the story of the 1995 Army-Navy game and the season that preceded the annual rivalry game.

Later in his career, Feinstein wrote several young adult mystery novels taking place in sports settings such as the Final Four, the U.S. Open tennis tournament, the World Series and the Super Bowl.

In addition to his writing, Feinstein was also a broadcaster, hosting a show on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel before moving to CBS Sports Radio, and made frequent appearances on NPR, ESPN and the Golf Channel, along with numerous sports radio and television talk shows.

As news of Feinstein's death began to circulate, many of his colleagues and admirers posted tributes and condolences on social media. More are sure to come.

