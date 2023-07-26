Aces guard Riquna Williams arrested in domestic violence investigation, per report

Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty NEW YORK, NY - JULY 12: Riquna Williams #2 of the Las Vegas Aces dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 107-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested for alleged domestic violence against her spouse and ordered to be released from custody on Wednesday, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 33-year-old joined the Aces in 2021 and has not played this season due to a lower back injury.

She was arrested Tuesday with nine charges filed against her, per Fox 5. After appearing at a hearing Wednesday, she was reportedly placed on alcohol monitoring as part of the order for her release.

"The court does have concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the allegations in this case, that they were alleged to have occurred over an extended period of time," Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said Wednesday.

Williams was reportedly not ordered to pay a monetary bail due to her "lack of criminal history and ties to the community." In 2019, she was suspended 10 games while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks for a separate case of alleged domestic violence. She pleaded guilty to two felony assault and weapons charges related to that case. A year later, both charges were dropped after she reportedly completed a diversion program.

Her spouse, the alleged victim in the most recent case, has already moved away from Las Vegas, Williams' public defender said.

The 10-year WNBA veteran was crucial in the Aces' victory over the Connecticut Sun to clinch the franchise's first WNBA championship last season, hitting two closing buckets off the bench. Her teammates called her "the microwave," for her ability to heat up as soon as she is put in the game.

In addition to Williams' absence this season, the Aces are currently down one Candace Parker. The team's esteemed free agent addition announced via Instagram on Monday night that she underwent surgery to repair a fracture in her foot. She appeared to sustain an ankle injury right before the All-Star break, but she had apparently been trying to play through the foot injury all season.

Without the two-time league MVP and Williams, the team signed rookie guard Ashley Joens to an emergency hardship contract last week. She was a 2023 second-round draft pick out of Iowa State, averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and shooting 42.5% from the field through her collegiate career.