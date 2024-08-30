After boasting about overturning Roe, Trump is now angering anti-abortion allies. Here's a look at his shifting stances on reproductive rights.

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In La Crosse, Wisconsin LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 29: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters following a town hall campaign event on August 29, 2024 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Trump is campaigning in key battleground states ahead of the November presidential election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has seemingly rebranded his messaging on abortion issues in recent weeks, despite bragging about being the one who quashed the federal right to abortion.

Between social media posts and interviews, Trump has claimed he is a champion of reproductive rights. Just this week, he proposed that the government and insurers pay for IVF treatments and said Florida's six-week abortion ban was too short (before backtracking).

It has angered Democrats who say the Republican presidential nominee is using the tactic as a ploy to get votes, while it has created a rift with Republican allies who think he has abandoned them on the anti-abortion movement, a key issue that defines the conservative party.

The issue has only become an electoral liability for the GOP. Abortion rights won big, even in red states, when it was on the ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. And national polling indicates that since Roe v. Wade was overturned over two years ago, broad support for abortion rights has only increased.

A May Gallup poll found that 85% of Americans think abortion should be legal in at least certain circumstances, while a June Associated Press/NORC poll found that 70% believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. And according to an April Yahoo News/YouGov poll, a growing majority of Americans want Congress to pass a law that restores Roe v. Wade protections.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been highlighting Trump's stances on abortion on the campaign trail, saying at the Democratic National Convention that Trump "and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban, with or without Congress." Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Trump's seemingly ever-changing stances "smoke and mirrors," and Gwen Walz, the wife of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, said that Trump "is the one who took down Roe and put access to IVF at risk."

The day after the Democratic convention ended, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights.” His change in language signaled a change in his abortion views, because it’s rare among Republicans to use the term “reproductive rights.”

Here’s what else Trump said in recent weeks about reproductive rights.

What Trump has said about fertility treatments

In February, Alabama’s Supreme Court ruled that embryos were considered human beings under the law. Discarding embryos is an inherent part of in vitro fertilization (IVF), a type of fertility treatment. The decision caused an uproar because it would clear the way for wrongful death lawsuits across the state if an embryo were destroyed in the process. The ruling caused providers in Alabama to pause fertility treatments, leaving many patients in limbo.

Since then IVF has become a politically fraught topic in this election cycle and a top issue for Democrats who say that the Republican-led abortion restrictions could further restrict IVF.

Following the ruling in February, Trump called on the Alabama legislature to "quickly find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama." The state ultimately passed a law in March to protect the procedure.

On Thursday, Trump took IVF access to a new level, saying on the campaign trail that if reelected, he would not just protect the fertility procedure, but he would make either the government or insurance companies pay for it. He did not offer any specifics on how his plan would work.

What Trump said about Florida’s 6-week abortion ban

Florida currently has a six-week ban on abortion, a point at which many women don't know they are pregnant yet. When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the ban last September, Trump called it "a terrible mistake."

Come November, Florida voters will vote on whether or not to preserve the right to abortion in the state constitution. Trump, who is a Florida voter, was asked by NBC News how he would vote on the ballot initiative that seeks to expand access to abortion.

“I think the six weeks is too short; there has to be more time," Trump said. "I've told them I want more weeks.” Although Trump did not explicitly say he would vote in favor of the measure, he said, "I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks."

The Trump campaign quickly walked back his statement after receiving backlash from conservative allies, like the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group.

“President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida; he simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

What Trump has said about abortion in the past

Trump’s shifting position on abortion spans decades. Here’s a very brief timeline of his position on abortion, starting when he said he was “pro-choice.”

October 1999: "I am very pro-choice. I hate the concept of abortion," Trump said in an NBC News "Meet the Press" interview. "I just believe in choice. Again, it may be a little bit of a New York background, because there is some different attitude in some different parts of the country. ... I was raised in New York and grew up and worked and everything else in New York City. But I am strongly for choice, and yet I hate the concept of abortion."

February 2011: When Trump was considering a 2012 run for the White House, he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference and laid out his position on abortion. "I am pro-life," he said.

October 2016: During the 2016 election, Trump said he would appoint the necessary justices to the U.S. Supreme Court to get Roe v. Wade, which established the federal right to an abortion, overturned. During Trump's White House tenure, he appointed three conservative justices: Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. In June 2022, the 6-3 conservative majority Supreme Court overturned Roe in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

September 2023: Trump vaguely indicated on Meet the Press that he might compromise on abortion. "Let me just tell you what I'd do," he said. "I'm going to come together with all groups, and we're going to have something that's acceptable."

March 2024: Trump takes credit for eliminating Roe v. Wade. "After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the 'shock' of everyone," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Without me there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed to. Without me the pro Life movement would have just kept losing," Trump added.

April 2024: Trump announced that he believes the issue of abortion should be left to the states, despite earlier reports that he privately expressed support for a 16-week federal abortion ban.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint," Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social. "The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state."