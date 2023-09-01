Alabama will reportedly start Jalen Milroe against Middle Tennessee State to open the season

After an offseason of competition, Alabama has reportedly decided on a starting quarterback. The team will reportedly go with Jalen Milroe in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Milroe was competing with Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the job, and reportedly received the majority of first-team snaps in the offseason.

Jalen Milroe will start at QB for @AlabamaFTBL in Saturday’s opener against Middle Tennessee State, sources tell ESPN. Milroe has taken most of the first-team reps this preseason while competing with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and freshmen Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) September 1, 2023

Milroe, a sophomore, appeared in eight games last season. He completed 59.3% of his passes, throwing five touchdowns against three interceptions.

This story will be updated.