All-Pro Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returns to practice from injured reserve ahead of playoffs

Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 05: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens interacts with fans after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens might be getting better in time for the postseason.

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice from injured reserve on Friday, opening the door for his return to the lineup in time for Baltimore's divisional round playoff game. The Ravens announced the news.

Andrews hasn't played since suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens placed him on injured reserve days later.

At the time, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that "there might be an outside chance" that Andrews could return this season. Friday's return opens a 21-day window in which the Ravens can activate Andrews from injured reserve.

The top-seeded Ravens have a bye for the wild-card round and will face the lowest remaining seed in the AFC bracket in next week's divisional round.

Andrews is one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. A three-time Pro Bowler, Andrews earned All-Pro honors following the 2021 season. He tallied 45 catches for 544 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games before his injury this season. He led the Ravens in catches and receiving yardage in each of the previous two seasons.

Second-year pro Isaiah Likely has thrived in Andrews' absence. In the six games since Andrews was injured, Likely's tallied 21 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns. Andrews' return would give Jackson and the Ravens two dangerous targets at tight end.