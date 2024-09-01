Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season

WNBA: AUG 28 Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 28: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky grabs the rebound during the second half of a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics on August 28, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Angel Reese continues setting WNBA records in her rookie season.

The Chicago Sky forward broke the mark for most rebounds in a single season when she grabbed her sixth board in Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx. That gave Reese 405 rebounds for the season, overtaking Sylvia Fowles' record of 404 set during the 2018 campaign. Fowles played for the Lynx at the time, adding an intriguing footnote to Reese's achievement.

Reese currently leads the WNBA with an average of 12.9 rebounds per game. With eight games remaining in the Sky's regular season, Reese could put the season rebounds mark out of reach. If she maintains that average, Reese will end the season with 517 rebounds, as pointed out by SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. That would give her 113 more boards than Charles' previous record.

With that kind of rebounding prowess, it surely was no coincidence that Reese wore Dennis Rodman's Detroit Pistons jersey before Friday's game versus the Indiana Fever. Rodman was a ferociously productive rebounder during his NBA career, leading the league for seven consecutive seasons while averaging 13.1 boards per game.

Since the Olympic break, Reese has averaged 16.1 rebounds in seven games. During that stretch, she became the first WNBA player to grab 20 rebounds in three consecutive games and got her 23rd double-double of the season, topping the mark previously set by Tina Charles.