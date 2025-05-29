Anthony Edwards vows to get better after Timberwolves' elimination: 'Nobody's going to work harder than me'

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts during the second half of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 26, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the second straight season, only to once again fall short. The Thunder dominated Minnesota from tip off, winning Game 5 by a score of 124-94 and cruising into the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

After coming so close to the ultimate goal, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards vowed to come back even better next season, saying, "Nobody's going to work harder than me this summer" following the loss.

The thought of Edwards getting even better should strike fear into opposing defenders. Edwards, 23, averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during the regular season. Edwards' 27.6 points per game ranked fifth among all NBA players and represented a career-high for the young superstar.

While it could prove tough for Edwards to improve on those numbers, he shouldn't be counted out. Edwards has seen his scoring average increase every single season he's been in the league. After averaging 19.3 points as a rookie, Edwards has steadily pushed that number up. Those improvements have earned Edwards two All-Star appearances and one top-10 MVP finish.

Despite that, Edwards and the Timberwolves continue to fall short in the playoffs. Edwards has reached the postseason in each of the past four seasons. While the Timberwolves have often over-performed their seeding, the team has yet to reach the Finals with Edwards.

It isn't for lack of trying. Edwards has averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 42 career playoff games. Those figures are all higher than Edwards' regular-season averages over his career. He's stepped up his game when it's mattered the most.

While those playoff losses might wear on some players, Edwards said he was excited about what's next.

"I don't know why people would think it would hurt, it's exciting for me. I'm 23. I get to do it a whole bunch of times ... We'll try again next year. But hurt is a terrible word to use. I'm good."

Edwards has drawn comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan due to the Timberwolves star's scoring ability and success at a young age. The two share another similarity. Both players experienced playoff failures early in their career.

In Jordan's case, he continued to grow as the Bulls' roster improved. Once he broke through and reached the Finals, he seized the moment, winning every single time he got there.

Putting those same expectations on Edwards would be foolish. You can't expect every NBA star to have the same trajectory as the GOAT. But the blueprint is there as long as Edwards has the drive and work ethic to keep pushing forward.