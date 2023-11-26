AP Top 25: Ohio State drops four spots after loss to Michigan

Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in the post-Week 13 AP Top 25 after its 30-24 loss at Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes jumped ahead of the Wolverines entering Week 13 but suffered their third-straight loss to their rivals and finish the regular season at 11-1. The victory got Michigan to the Big Ten championship game where the Wolverines will face No. 18 Iowa

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. T3xas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Tulane

18. Iowa

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty

21. NC State

21. Oregon State

23. Toledo

24. James Madison

25. SMU