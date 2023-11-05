AP Top 25: Oklahoma and Notre Dame drop out of top 15 after Week 10 losses

Oklahoma v Oklahoma State STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 4: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets tangled up with linebacker Nickolas Martin #4 and cornerback Cam Smith #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a one yard gain on 2nd-and-13 late in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The drive resulted in a field goal and Oklahoma State won 27-24. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Georgia retained its spot at the top of the AP Top 25 while Oklahoma and Notre Dame both tumbled out of the top 10.

The Sooners lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and dropped from No. 10 to No. 17. Notre Dame lost at Clemson and dropped 10 spots from No. 12 to No. 22.

Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington round out the top five after Georgia. All four teams won on Saturday as Washington outscored USC 14-0 in the fourth quarter in a 52-42 victory.

Georgia beat Missouri on Saturday and the Tigers dropped just two spots to No. 16. Oklahoma State is a spot ahead of the Tigers at No. 15 after their win over Oklahoma. The Cowboys somehow got jumped by Tennessee as the Vols moved up five spots after a win over UConn.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma State

16. Missouri

17. Oklahoma

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. Arizona

24. North Carolina

25. Liberty