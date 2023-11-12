AP Top 25: Top 8 unchanged, Penn State and Ole Miss drop out of top 10 after losses

The top five again remained unchanged in the post-Week 11 AP Top 25.
Georgia retained the top spot with a convincing win over Ole Miss, while Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington all also remained undefeated. Each team is at 10-0 with two weeks to go in the 2023 college football regular season.
Oregon stayed at No. 6 after beating USC and is followed by Texas and Alabama. Louisville moved up to No. 9 while Oregon State is at No. 10.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Louisville
10. Oregon State
11. Missouri
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
14. Oklahoma
15. LSU
16. Utah
17. Tulane
18. James Madison
19. Arizona
20. Notre Dame
21. Tennessee
22. North Carolina
23. Kansas State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Liberty