Appeals panel overturns 100-point penalty levied by NASCAR against Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 02: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 02, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Chase Briscoe’s points position suddenly looks a lot better.

Joe Gibbs Racing won its appeal of a 100-point penalty assessed to Briscoe’s No. 19 team after the Daytona 500. Briscoe had been penalized for modifications to the base of the spoiler of his car. He qualified on the pole for the 500 and finished fourth.

“The issue in question was caused in the assembly process when bolts used to attach the spoiler base to the deck lid caused the pre-drilled holes to wear due to supplied part interferences,” JGR had said in a statement after the penalty.

And sure enough, the team’s case was good enough to get the penalty overturned. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard the team’s argument on Wednesday and rescinded the penalty.

“The panel believes that the elongation of some of the holes not he number 19 Cup car spoiler base is caused by the process of attaching that specific spoiler base to the rear deck and not modification of the single source part.”

NASCAR is strict when it comes to modifications to the spoiler area of a car and to the single-source parts that teams largely use to build current Cup Series cars.

As part of the appeal win, crew chief James Small is no longer suspended for four races and the team also does not owe a $100,000 fine. In addition to 100 regular-season points, Briscoe had been penalized 10 playoff points.

Briscoe had earned 33 points at Daytona and scored 16 points at Atlanta before getting 23 points at COTA in the third race of the season. He’s now tied for 14th in the standings with 72 points instead of ranking last among all drivers with negative points. Perhaps most importantly, he’ll also not have 10 fewer points than he should if he qualifies for the playoffs.