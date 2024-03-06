A's Las Vegas stadium designs are outrageous, Lucas Giolito is hurt & spring training is too long

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

What happens when you have a knock-off Sydney Opera House, no dugouts or netting, an umpire wearing high socks and a fake New York City skyline? You have yourself the renderings of the Oakland Athletics new ballpark in Las Vegas. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss all the latest ridiculousness from the A's, including their cowardice of not allowing fans to reply to their X posts for months and whether or not a move to Vegas is actually going to happen.

They then discuss the overreaction to the Pirates’ top prospect Ben Skenes starting the season in the minor leagues and the disconnect between the owner and the team. The 2024 season will see the return of Oneil Cruz after he suffered a season ending injury in April last year, which means the Buccos must find a way to take a step forward after a not-bad 2023.

Later in the episode, the guys talk about Lucas Giolito's partially torn UCL that will most likely result in the Boston Red Sox pitcher needing Tommy John surgery. This leads to a bigger question being asked: is spring training too long? The countless number of injuries this year has convinced the guys that a must-needed conversation has to be had to prevent this problem going forward.

The Wednesday show wraps up by taking a look at the evolution of Tyler Glasnow as a pitcher in his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the newest career mode in the latest installment of MLB The Show, which allows gamers to play as a woman in career mode.

2:09 - Renderings of the Oakland A's proposed Las Vegas stadium

20:47 - Pittsburgh Pirates could make waves in 2024

29:42 - Lucas Giolito's potentially season-ending injury

36:52 - Is spring training too long?

41:15 - Tyler Glasnow ready for the spotlight in LA

45:17 - MLB The Show adds female playable characters

