Ashton Jeanty becomes first RB to post 2,000 rushing yards since 2019

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, front, runs for a touchdown as Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay, back left, and cornerback Tyrecus Davis pursue in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Ashton Jeanty is still doing his best to at least make the Heisman race a conversation.

The Boise State running back crossed the 2,000-rushing yard threshold on Saturday against Wyoming. He is the first running back to reach the mark since 2019, when four players did it: Chuba Hubbard, Malcolm Perry, J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor.

He got there in the third quarter, breaking a tackle for some extra yardage.

Reaching 2,000 yards is significant to Jeanty for reasons beyond wins, awards and NFL stock. He made a preseason bet with his offensive line that he would cut off his dreadlocks if he didn't reach the double-millenium mark. It was an audacious bet for a player who posted 1,437 yards the season before, but that confidence was clearly warranted.

In case you opened the Ashton Jeanty article because you wanted to see a home run rather than a gritty five-yard gain, Jeanty had one of those in the first quarter.

The junior ripped off a 61-yard run to take the lead, using a hole just big enough to find wide-open space at the second level.

Unfortunately, Jeanty didn't get to do much after reaching 2,000. Later in the third quarter, he took a hard tackle to the legs and was left in significant pain after the play. He was able to walk off the field with a limp and entered the injury tent, returning to the sideline in the fourth quarter.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson later described Jeanty as "banged up."

The injury was ill-timed for No. 12 Boise State, which was tied 10-10 with 2-8 Wyoming when Jeanty exited the game.

