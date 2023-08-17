Auburn picks Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne as starting QB

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 27-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Auburn will have a new starting quarterback for this upcoming season.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday that Payton Thorne will start at quarterback when the Tigers open their season versus UMass on Sept. 2. Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, beat out Robby Ashford to win the job entering Freeze’s first season leading the program.

"The reason Payton is getting the nod is just the leadership ability and understanding of the offense," Freeze told reporters. "He's been in some really good battles. It seems like he was more efficient in the decision-making to this point."

Thorne, entering his fifth season of college football, was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons. He threw for 3,240 yards and 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 2021 and then went for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last year. He was with MSU through spring practice, but decided to transfer during the spring transfer window and then committed to Auburn on May 5.

Ashford was Auburn’s main quarterback last season. He is a dynamic athlete who rushed for 709 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, but he completed only 49.2% of his pass attempts. Freeze said Ashford will have a package of plays in the offense.

“I believe Robby Ashford gives us an absolute better shot to win the game if he accepts this news because he might be the most freakish athlete I’ve ever had at quarterback,” Freeze said.

Auburn, coming off back-to-back losing seasons, had one of the worst passing offenses in the country last fall. Freeze worked the transfer portal hard to try to remedy that.

In addition to Thorne, the Tigers added wide receivers Jyaire Shorter (North Texas), Shane Hooks (Jackson State), Nick Mardner (Cincinnati) and Caleb Burton (Ohio State). Auburn also added tight end Rivaldo Fairweather from FIU and four offensive linemen, three of whom are projected to start.