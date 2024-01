Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning a point against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Alexander Zverev knocked out No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Zverev nearly took out Alcaraz in straight sets when he found himself up 5-2 in the third set, but Alcaraz stormed back to force a fourth set.

