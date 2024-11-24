Baker Mayfield trolls Tommy DeVito, woeful Giants with emphatic end-zone celebration

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield punctuated a rushing touchdown on Sunday with a clear message for Tommy DeVito.

The Bucs quarterback leapt over the goal line on a second-down scramble to extend Tampa Bay's lead over the New York Giants to 23-0 before halftime.

After the score, Mayfield raised both hands above his head with his thumbs pressed up against his fingers. He then repeatedly pumped both hands in the air with the hand gesture intact in an unmistakable shot at DeVito.

The Bucs were rolling DeVito's Giants in New York, and Mayfield was feeling it.

In case you missed it or forgot, there was a moment last season when DeVito was a thing. The backup Giants quarterback took over for an injured Daniel Jones in the middle of the season.

During a three-game win streak, DeVito became a fan favorite in New York while playing up his Italian-American heritage. This included the repeated use of the fingers/thumb hand gesture as his signature celebration. New York loved it.

The official Tommy DeVito emoji: 🤌 pic.twitter.com/2l9CUb2KxA — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2023

Now, DeVito is back. And things aren't so rosy in New York. DeVito got his first start of the season on Sunday, days after the Giants benched, then released Jones.

The release of Jones added to the misery of a brutal season in New York that saw the Giants enter Sunday's game with a 2-8 record. In the first half against the Bucs, DeVito had thrown for a total of 45 yards while the Giants dug a 23-0 hole against Tampa Bay.

And Mayfield decided to let him know. Much to the joy of the Bucs and their fans.