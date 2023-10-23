Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday through Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Nathan MacKinnon is filthy

Puts his defender in a spin cycle, then throws it to the crease. Nate's just different, man.

Fantastic moves from Nathan MacKinnon on this one. No notes. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3GsFLfdG9h — NHL (@NHL) October 22, 2023

12. Bend it like Spengler

USF's Ajmeer Spengler tucks it perfectly into the net.

11. Hail Mary!!!

Drake beats San Diego at the buzzer!

𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗡𝗢𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗦



Luke Bailey’s hail mary on the final play of the game is caught by Big Play Trey Radocha for the 25-20 win at San Diego!#BeTheChange#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/BmEkCAw0OU — Drake Football (@DrakeBulldogsFB) October 22, 2023

10. Obi Toppin flushes it

Through the legs. Casual.

Obi Toppin between the legs‼️



watch every angle as he hammers it home. pic.twitter.com/4UjCZGdnoh — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 20, 2023

9. One-handed, behind-the-back

What a catch by Kyle Pitts.

8. Kyle Tucker with the catch of his life...

...And nobody in the ballpark cared because the game was basically over. We care, Kyle! Heck of a play.

Filthy catch by Kyle Tucker! 😱 pic.twitter.com/qo6rRfTJDQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2023

7. Now that's a web gem

Take a bow, Bryson Stott.

That's our second baseman 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BSXICJwE5j — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 22, 2023

6. Lorenzo De Silvestri!!!

A diving header from way downtown.

A DIVING HEADER FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX!



Yes, Lorenzo De Silvestri just did that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WlH4QvnGk6 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 22, 2023

5. What a throw, what a catch

Joe Milton to Squirrel White. A thing of beauty.

4. Darius Lassiter!!!

Insane.

3. Jake Bobo!!!

Also insane.

2. Myles Garrett is not human

How are you supposed to block this man? (Pro tip: Don't miss the absurd replay angle at the end.)

1. How the heck did he catch that?!

Amari Jackson with one of the best defensive plays of the season.

This is the top play of the weekend (as of 9:30pm ET)pic.twitter.com/48GeTYCyTI — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 23, 2023

the catch ⏩️ the house call



Sheesh, @Amarjackson1 pic.twitter.com/UfuqOwJRfQ — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 21, 2023

UNREAL pick six by BC’s Amari Jackson pic.twitter.com/ZYgE8xOmyJ — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 21, 2023

