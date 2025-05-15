Barcelona wins La Liga title in Hansi Flick's first season as head coach

Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP) (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona came within minutes of clinching the 2024-25 La Liga title without even taking the field. All they needed was for Mallorca to hold on for a draw against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Mallorca looked set to do just that, until the collapsed in stoppage time, conceding a game-winner in the 95th minute and keeping Madrid's slim hopes alive.

But the celebration in Barcelona wasn't delayed very long. On Thursday, Barcelona sealed the title on their own terms with a 2-0 win over Espanyol at RCDE Stadium. It's the 28th league championship for the Catalan club, second only to Real Madrid's 36, and capped a triumphant first season under manager Hansi Flick.

More than a display of dominance, the trophy stands as validation for a season defined by a clear, deliberate shift in direction. After a period of inconsistent results and financial strain, Barcelona appointed Flick as manager. One of his first major decisions was to trust the club's younger players to play meaningful roles immediately.

Lamine Yamal, still just 17, became an essential part of the attack, not as a novelty, but as an extremely reliable contributor. His goal and assist Thursday gave him 21 goal contributions on the season with two games to play.

LAMINE YAMAL WITH A WORLDIE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX TO GIVE BARCELONA THE LEAD!!! IT HAD TO BE HIM! 😱



THEY ARE LALIGA CHAMPIONS AS IT STANDS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cfawR9AMhB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2025

Pau Cubarsí, 18, helped anchor the defense during critical stretches. 22-year-old Fermín López, another graduate of La Masia, played significant minutes in midfield. And it was Flick who orchestrated their development into trophy-winners by consistently relying on them even when the margin for error was thin.

Rather than building around star signings, Flick constructed a system where young players had space to make mistakes and also room to grow. The season was not without setbacks, however, as Barcelona lost key matches and faced stretches of uneven form. But those moments didn't derail the broader project. When the season demanded composure, the team responded with maturity.

Among the more seasoned players, Raphinha provided stability and edge all season. His goals in tight matches often made the difference, and while a Balon d'Or nomination is far from guaranteed, his performances this season have put him in the conversation.

Barcelona's 4-3 win over Madrid on Sunday at the Montjuïc effectively turned the tide. Madrid had more experienced players and greater depth all season, but couldn't keep up with Flick's youth movement.

Barca didn't sprint to the finish. The simply lasted. With youth at the center and an organized approach behind it, La Blaugrana won the league by doing more with less. And sticking with that approach until the end.